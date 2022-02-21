VT sets the bar for Brycen Coleman

Virginia Tech put in plenty of recruiting work during the January contact period. Some of that was wrapping up the Class of 2022, but a majority of it was setting the table for success in 2023 in beyond.

Berlin (Md.) Decatur 2024 wideout/tight end Brycen Coleman is one player whose visit to Blacksburg was a groundwork-laying event. The 6-5, 191-pounder is just a rising junior, but it's safe to say that his relationship with Virginia Tech is off to a strong start.