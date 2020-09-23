HokieHaven - VT players 'just keep pushing' for 2020 season

This year has been a strange one for everybody, and college football has had its share of taking the lumps. For Virginia Tech in particular, there have been greater body blows than for some others.

The Hokies' season-opening game against NC State was pushed back two weeks due to a coronavirus outbreak within the Wolfpack athletic department. While it will be play this weekend instead, the game scheduled for a week ago, against Virginia has been delayed until December. This time around, the glut of positive tests happened right here in Blacksburg.