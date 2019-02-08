Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-08 09:53:14 -0600') }} football Edit

VT junior day key visitors list: Feb. 9, 2019

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven.com
@sullivti
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Virginia Tech's focus is fully shifted to the 2020 class and beyond, and the coaching staff will be hosting several top visitors this weekend.

Jb3ykdxhr9tmodvkicaq
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

2020 prospects

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}