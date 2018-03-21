With a returning starter, the hand-picked replacement, and a high-upside true freshman all on the roster this Fall, Virginia Tech's quarterback room seems plenty stocked. Given that none of the three graduate until after the 2019 season - and there are very capable walk-ons in the program as well - the need in filling a spot at the position in this recruiting class may be... as low as zero?

Josh Jackson is a returning starter who will be just a redshirt sophomore this season, while Hendon Hooker and Quincy Patterson will be redshirt and true freshmen, respectively. Given the depth and youth at the position, it may be possible to pass on taking a 2019 prospect altogether.