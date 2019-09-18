On if he has a past relationship with Jerry Kill:

“My only experience with Coach Kill is I met him essentially on the Glazier Speaking Circuit. There is a football clinic around the country, and I was involved with that early in my career, and so was he. That’s kind of where we crossed paths. We never played against one another, and I always respected him from afar. I’ve listened to him speak and lecture, he’s got a great track record, he’s a successful football coach. He’s done it the right way, and you can see that with his film and his preparation, and you saw that on the field with his players. He is known as a bigtime ball coach. He is not a glitz and glamour guy but just a good ole football coach. I think he’s going to be a great addition to our staff and excited to have him here. I got a chance to be around him several times while he was here. He was looking at it a little more offensively, but he was also looking at how we did things from the defensive side. I respect his opinion; he’s been doing it for a long time, he’s been a successful head coach in some really good programs for a long time. His input was valuable and was excited to have him apart of our staff. He can help us.”

On what it’s like to work with Charley Wiles:

“Charley and I go way back. I was probably the essential point person as far as recruiting back at Murray State. He was a heck of a football player and a fun guy to be around. He was kind of like Cody Grimm; he has that kind of personality and a guy you would like to hang out with a little bit as a young coach and player. He and I stayed in touch and really got a chance to get to know him more and more over the years as a person rather than just a football player. He coached at Murray State at some time, and actually, they ran our defense. I was involved with their staff and at that time. I really developed an even closer relationship with Charley, and I felt like at some point in time we’d like to hire him. He just kind of reminds me in the same mindset of a Torrian Gray or a Justin Hamilton. Guys with a tremendous football IQ, great work ethic, and great understanding of the game. It worked out, and there is a story behind that too. He’s meant so much to me personally because we are best of friends. He is someone I can confide in if we are having a bad day, him or I. He is someone who will listen, he is someone you can vent to, he is someone you can talk with or cry with. He is a big part of our success these last 25 years as anybody. Our defensive line has played extremely well over that time frame for the most part. He has coached some dynamic football player and developed some dynamic football players. I can’t say enough positive things about Charley all the way around. I love him like a brother but just a tremendous football coach and an even better person. He really cares about the young men in this program and really cares about this place. He is another guy who could have gone to a lot of different places through the years but has stayed here and wanted to see this through and what we have done. I’m glad he has because he has been as big a part of this thing as anybody in my time here.”

On what he has seen from DE Eli Adams and how he has developed:

“Eli has always been a guy who has a high motor. He played extremely hard the other day, and he’s got to continue to fine-tune some things like a lot of young guys. I’m excited about Eli like I said he plays extremely hard. He is going to go hard; he’s got some abilities. He is not the biggest guy lengthwise, but he is violent with his hands, he can play with great pad level, he chases the ball, he can rush the passer, he can make people miss in space. He is just another guy that with the more experience he gains and more practice, he has, the better he is going to continue to be. Because of his size, he is going to have to maximize his abilities and assets, which is his speed and explosiveness. Once he gets to the point where his mind is not tying up his feet like a lot of young players you are going to see a guy who will continue to play faster and more physical and be more productive. I think he did a nice job the other day.”

On his thoughts on CB Caleb Farley this season:

“Caleb obviously did a nice job on that interception. That’s how the defense should be when we were bringing pressure, we were playing our robber coverage, and he was what we call an inverted half player and did a great job of overlapping the two receivers. That’s the end result of what should happen. Caleb is a guy who had a great spring, summer and started out having a great camp but had some tendinitis which really affected him. He missed about a week of practice and was slowly coming back. I think the last couple weeks have gotten him back into form, in my opinion. He can run like a deer; he’s got to concentrate on his techniques and fundamentals. Obviously, at that position, concentration is the key in anything. You really have to be good with your eyes and your fundamentals. This is year two for him, and I'm excited about his potential. He is continuing to improve, and I like where he is going. You mentioned Waller, and I like where he is going. With Jovonn Quillen being back and how hard he plays, the development of Armani Chatman, we need Brion Murray to come along, we would still like to get Jeremey Webb who is getting closer and closer all the time. I feel really good about their progress right now. You don’t get better on Saturdays; it shows on Saturday. You get better Tuesday through Friday. This week it’s Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and next week it's Sunday through Wednesday. We really have to work hard and develop and be consistent with our practice habits. That’s one thing I’m really challenging Caleb about is doing those kind of things.”

On moving Brion Murray from safety to corner:

“We did because we felt like just with where Jeremy [Webb] is and where Nadir Thompson is injury-wise we just felt like we needed a security blanket there a little bit. He did a nice job for us at the nickel not that’s not where he can play but probably not as physical as guys we’d like there. He’s got some really good quality skill sets at that spot. I think that’s a good spot for us and him."

On the first half against Furman and the need to put a complete game together:

“The one thing we did do with the plays we had given up we showed them to the team and the defense. That’s not to embarrass anyone that’s just to show where everyone is supposed to fit. On their second touchdown, the QB scrambled and got outside. We were bringing the pressure, and it should have been a sack, and we busted. Those are the things where it’s not the scheme it’s executing the scheme. It should have been a sack and put them in a tough position on the next play. Those are things you look at, and we really our biggest thing is, and I challenged our defense on the accountability it takes to win. It goes back to our practice habits, our efforts on and off the field, our consistency, and doing things well. Those are the things we really need to focus on, and being disciplined to do it play after play. That’s kind of where we have been a little bit. We are getting a little better. I think each week we have played a little better stretch, but we have got to do it for 60 minutes. We can’t do it for fifty, with the next level we are getting to play with our league games and the teams coming up on our schedule with Notre Dame. We’ve got to go play for 60 minutes, execute for 60 minutes, and give great effort for 60 minutes and play with great passion and emotion for sixty minutes. We’ve got to demand that in practice. They’ve got to do it with-in themselves and be consistently good with that. That’s really our self-scout and what we are challenging our kids to be on a consistent basis.”

On if he’s had conversations with LB Amare Barno about a possible redshirt:

“Yeah, we’ve talked. I wish he was here this spring. You get some junior college guys that when they aren’t here in the spring, there is not a whole lot that’s different. The maturity level, physically, mentally guys are a little bit different. He is a quick learner. He is still not playing to the speed that I think he is capable of. We’ve talked, and I don’t want him to get frustrated, and he’s not because I think he is going to be a really good football player. He will get a year in the weight room. We could use him; still; there is an opportunity potentially. He got a lot of reps today, and I really worked Dylan Rivers a lot at [middle] linebacker, Keshon Artis at [middle] linebacker. Alan Tisdale and Amare both at the backer spot. I put Dax and Ashby on the shelf today just to let the other guys get a lot of reps and teach them stuff. They did their individual work, but I let those guys get the team reps for a get better practice. They are a play away from being in the mix. Some of those guys particularly Dylan since he has moved him and Amare haven’t gotten as many reps as they did early on in fall practice. It’s good to see those guys get some work and it will be good for them to see themselves on film, and we can get better from that hopefully.”