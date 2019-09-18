VT coordinator comments: Bye week
Virginia Tech's coordinators met with the media Tuesday to discuss the season to date. Read their full comments here.
Defensive coordinator Bud Foster
On if he has a past relationship with Jerry Kill:
“My only experience with Coach Kill is I met him essentially on the Glazier Speaking Circuit. There is a football clinic around the country, and I was involved with that early in my career, and so was he. That’s kind of where we crossed paths. We never played against one another, and I always respected him from afar. I’ve listened to him speak and lecture, he’s got a great track record, he’s a successful football coach. He’s done it the right way, and you can see that with his film and his preparation, and you saw that on the field with his players. He is known as a bigtime ball coach. He is not a glitz and glamour guy but just a good ole football coach. I think he’s going to be a great addition to our staff and excited to have him here. I got a chance to be around him several times while he was here. He was looking at it a little more offensively, but he was also looking at how we did things from the defensive side. I respect his opinion; he’s been doing it for a long time, he’s been a successful head coach in some really good programs for a long time. His input was valuable and was excited to have him apart of our staff. He can help us.”
On what it’s like to work with Charley Wiles:
“Charley and I go way back. I was probably the essential point person as far as recruiting back at Murray State. He was a heck of a football player and a fun guy to be around. He was kind of like Cody Grimm; he has that kind of personality and a guy you would like to hang out with a little bit as a young coach and player. He and I stayed in touch and really got a chance to get to know him more and more over the years as a person rather than just a football player. He coached at Murray State at some time, and actually, they ran our defense. I was involved with their staff and at that time. I really developed an even closer relationship with Charley, and I felt like at some point in time we’d like to hire him. He just kind of reminds me in the same mindset of a Torrian Gray or a Justin Hamilton. Guys with a tremendous football IQ, great work ethic, and great understanding of the game. It worked out, and there is a story behind that too. He’s meant so much to me personally because we are best of friends. He is someone I can confide in if we are having a bad day, him or I. He is someone who will listen, he is someone you can vent to, he is someone you can talk with or cry with. He is a big part of our success these last 25 years as anybody. Our defensive line has played extremely well over that time frame for the most part. He has coached some dynamic football player and developed some dynamic football players. I can’t say enough positive things about Charley all the way around. I love him like a brother but just a tremendous football coach and an even better person. He really cares about the young men in this program and really cares about this place. He is another guy who could have gone to a lot of different places through the years but has stayed here and wanted to see this through and what we have done. I’m glad he has because he has been as big a part of this thing as anybody in my time here.”
On what he has seen from DE Eli Adams and how he has developed:
“Eli has always been a guy who has a high motor. He played extremely hard the other day, and he’s got to continue to fine-tune some things like a lot of young guys. I’m excited about Eli like I said he plays extremely hard. He is going to go hard; he’s got some abilities. He is not the biggest guy lengthwise, but he is violent with his hands, he can play with great pad level, he chases the ball, he can rush the passer, he can make people miss in space. He is just another guy that with the more experience he gains and more practice, he has, the better he is going to continue to be. Because of his size, he is going to have to maximize his abilities and assets, which is his speed and explosiveness. Once he gets to the point where his mind is not tying up his feet like a lot of young players you are going to see a guy who will continue to play faster and more physical and be more productive. I think he did a nice job the other day.”
On his thoughts on CB Caleb Farley this season:
“Caleb obviously did a nice job on that interception. That’s how the defense should be when we were bringing pressure, we were playing our robber coverage, and he was what we call an inverted half player and did a great job of overlapping the two receivers. That’s the end result of what should happen. Caleb is a guy who had a great spring, summer and started out having a great camp but had some tendinitis which really affected him. He missed about a week of practice and was slowly coming back. I think the last couple weeks have gotten him back into form, in my opinion. He can run like a deer; he’s got to concentrate on his techniques and fundamentals. Obviously, at that position, concentration is the key in anything. You really have to be good with your eyes and your fundamentals. This is year two for him, and I'm excited about his potential. He is continuing to improve, and I like where he is going. You mentioned Waller, and I like where he is going. With Jovonn Quillen being back and how hard he plays, the development of Armani Chatman, we need Brion Murray to come along, we would still like to get Jeremey Webb who is getting closer and closer all the time. I feel really good about their progress right now. You don’t get better on Saturdays; it shows on Saturday. You get better Tuesday through Friday. This week it’s Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and next week it's Sunday through Wednesday. We really have to work hard and develop and be consistent with our practice habits. That’s one thing I’m really challenging Caleb about is doing those kind of things.”
On moving Brion Murray from safety to corner:
“We did because we felt like just with where Jeremy [Webb] is and where Nadir Thompson is injury-wise we just felt like we needed a security blanket there a little bit. He did a nice job for us at the nickel not that’s not where he can play but probably not as physical as guys we’d like there. He’s got some really good quality skill sets at that spot. I think that’s a good spot for us and him."
On the first half against Furman and the need to put a complete game together:
“The one thing we did do with the plays we had given up we showed them to the team and the defense. That’s not to embarrass anyone that’s just to show where everyone is supposed to fit. On their second touchdown, the QB scrambled and got outside. We were bringing the pressure, and it should have been a sack, and we busted. Those are the things where it’s not the scheme it’s executing the scheme. It should have been a sack and put them in a tough position on the next play. Those are things you look at, and we really our biggest thing is, and I challenged our defense on the accountability it takes to win. It goes back to our practice habits, our efforts on and off the field, our consistency, and doing things well. Those are the things we really need to focus on, and being disciplined to do it play after play. That’s kind of where we have been a little bit. We are getting a little better. I think each week we have played a little better stretch, but we have got to do it for 60 minutes. We can’t do it for fifty, with the next level we are getting to play with our league games and the teams coming up on our schedule with Notre Dame. We’ve got to go play for 60 minutes, execute for 60 minutes, and give great effort for 60 minutes and play with great passion and emotion for sixty minutes. We’ve got to demand that in practice. They’ve got to do it with-in themselves and be consistently good with that. That’s really our self-scout and what we are challenging our kids to be on a consistent basis.”
On if he’s had conversations with LB Amare Barno about a possible redshirt:
“Yeah, we’ve talked. I wish he was here this spring. You get some junior college guys that when they aren’t here in the spring, there is not a whole lot that’s different. The maturity level, physically, mentally guys are a little bit different. He is a quick learner. He is still not playing to the speed that I think he is capable of. We’ve talked, and I don’t want him to get frustrated, and he’s not because I think he is going to be a really good football player. He will get a year in the weight room. We could use him; still; there is an opportunity potentially. He got a lot of reps today, and I really worked Dylan Rivers a lot at [middle] linebacker, Keshon Artis at [middle] linebacker. Alan Tisdale and Amare both at the backer spot. I put Dax and Ashby on the shelf today just to let the other guys get a lot of reps and teach them stuff. They did their individual work, but I let those guys get the team reps for a get better practice. They are a play away from being in the mix. Some of those guys particularly Dylan since he has moved him and Amare haven’t gotten as many reps as they did early on in fall practice. It’s good to see those guys get some work and it will be good for them to see themselves on film, and we can get better from that hopefully.”
Offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen
On using WR Tre’ Turner and TE James Mitchell in the run game:
“Well, a couple things. Number one, those guys are good ball carriers. If you identify some guys that have some skill with the ball in their hand, you trust them, that’s the first thing. The next thing is there’s schematic advantages to using receivers with jet motion. Your tailback becomes a blocker, it happens quickly, sometimes they can’t adjust to it. So, a couple of things. It’s something we’ve always liked to do, a good way to get the ball to the perimeter, creates a little bit of misdirection. As we continue to have more of those type of guys that can carry the ball for us that we trust, it helps. It helps everybody, it helps the offense.”
On if having receivers who can carry the helps the traditional run game:
“Yeah, when you can just hand the ball off to your tailback in normal sets that makes everything easier absolutely. But anytime you can take the pressure off your offensive line and your tailback on your base inside run game by getting the ball to the edges, by throwing the ball on first (down), all those things make it easier, loosen it up for the defense. They all complement each other absolutely.”
On OL Silas Dzansi struggling last week:
“Yeah, he’s fine. He didn’t use technique. Nobody cares or tries harder than Silas and he’s got the talent and the skill to do it. Just a lack of concentration and trusting his technique for whatever reason. He’s fine and he’s got to learn from that, you know, and understand that it can happen at any time against anybody. If you don’t go out there and each and every play you’re not locked in, you can get beat.”
On OL Luke Tenuta working at right tackle and in jumbo formations:
“We’re excited about him. He’s got to continue to come on, he’s got to get better. We’d love to continue to play him and keep him coming on. That’s the best way to develop is to get in there and get that action, so we like him in that [jumbo] set. He’s got to be ready to go in there and play at tackle also, but he’s done a good job. He’s still got a lot of things to improve on, but he’s got to be a guy that continues as the season goes along that we can put in there in a number of different situations.”
On QB Ryan Willis and his high completion percentage in the short passing game last week:
“Well, a lot of times it depends on what you’re getting. We were getting a decent amount of cover two against Furman. They’re playing to keep the ball in front of them. Sometimes those sort of things can dictate where you can throw the ball and how far you can throw it down the field and your opportunities to throw it. Ryan’s as accurate as anybody can be throwing the ball. He’s got that talent and skill to be as accurate as he needs to be. He continues to get better executing. We still got to eliminate - there’s critical errors every game that we’ve got to continue to stomp out. We can’t go play 90 percent of the game really, really good but still commit five or six really critical errors. Sometimes those critical errors are results and negative plays and turnovers, and sometimes they’re not. Sometimes you guys don’t even know they’re critical errors but they are. Sometimes they hurt us and sometimes they don’t. Those are the things with Willis that we just got to continue to work on. There’s improvement coming and he’s got to continue. He’s worked as hard as anybody we’ve ever had preparing for games and it’s important to him. He’s just got to continue to concentrate on every single down and do a better job in some of those critical moments.”
On if he knew Coach Jerry Kill prior to this summer
“Yeah, I’ve known Jerry for a long time. He coached me in eighth grade in a football camp. Taught me how to run the triple option so we go way back. He recruited my uncle’s team in Kansas. I’ve known him for a long, long time. He was in the league that I played in. He coached in the league that I played in. Then I coached against him when we were at Illinois State with Coach Fuente and the guys. Just always had an amazing amount of respect for what he’s been able to do as a coach and the way he’s done it, the way his teams have always played with discipline and toughness. We’re thrilled to death. We got a chance to get him up here for fall camp for a few days. It’s awesome to have guys like that for a few days. It could give you some perspective and then a chance to get him here every day and help us in whatever way that he can. I know he’s excited and we’re thrilled to have him.”
On what Coach Kill’s role will potentially look like:
“I think that’ll develop as we go once we get him here and see how Coach Fuente is going to use him. But absolutely, offense has been what he’s done the most throughout the years. In particular, his ability in the run game to establish the run. That’ll be the first place that we go to him for ideas and evaluation and ways that he can help us. He understands how it works. It still all has to fit within the system and the players you got. You can’t just go install a new offense in the middle of a week or whatever. There’ll be plenty of ideas whether it’s scheme ideas or technique ideas or little things here or there that he’ll be able to help us with that we’re excited to have him here for.”
On QB Ryan Willis’ aggressiveness and whether he needs to do a better job of protecting himself as a runner:
“That’s part of the downfall of his competitiveness. It’s kind of the way he’s wired. When he gets in those situations, he’s not looking for a way down to preserve himself. He wants to fight for every yard. Yeah, he’s got to be smarter and he knows that. There’s times where – if it’s third and one to win the game or it’s the last play of the game on the goal line, then he knows that he’s going to go get it. He’s got to be smarter, particularly on early downs or when we have got a first down. Those are the times that it should be easier for him to get down quicker or get out of bounds or throw it away or whatever it should be.”
On RB Keshawn King:
“He’s a confident kid. He’s had a lot of success in high school and what comes along with that is confidence in his abilities. To me that's the thing that stands out. He knows he can get in there and get the job done. He knows that taking care of the ball is important and if you don’t, we can’t continue to put you in there at some point. He knows the deal, he’s been great, he’s been working hard, comes to practice the right way. Expect him to continue to get better and better in all phases of playing that position. We know his talent carrying the ball but there’s certainly more to the position than just that. That’s what he continues to do a good job of every day in practice, getting better with those little things.”
On WR Kaleb Smith:
“He’s a tough kid and he works. He’s worked his tail off in practice and it’s carrying over for him. We knew he was a talented kid when he came here and walked on. We knew at some point he was going to develop into a guy for us. I think it happened probably quicker than we thought and to his credit. After what he did in fall camp, I don’t know that it’s a big surprise to any of us that watch him every day but certainly in the big scheme of things it was a pleasant surprise for him to develop this quickly. He’s going to continue to get bigger and stronger and faster. He’s got a big, beautiful stride and he uses it. He pushes off the ball and can get down the field and he’s tough. He’ll block and he’ll catch the ball and get vertical and run through tackles. The sky’s the limit for him. If he’ll just continue on the track he’s on and work his tail off and continue to be coachable, he’s got a real, real big upside.”
On Smith’s recruitment prior to him being injured in high school:
“He was a scholarship-type guy coming out and he had opportunities to go other places on scholarship. He came to Virginia Tech because he loves the school and he kind of took a leap of faith to trust that we saw him as that type of guy and that we knew he could become that type of guy at some point. He’s just jumped into it with both feet since he’s gotten here and it’s paid off.”