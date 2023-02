BLACKSBURG - Virginia Tech fell victim to the Miami Hurricanes for the second time this season as they lost 76-70 to the No. 13 Hurricanes.

Everyone knew coming to Cassell was going to be a challenge, The Hokies have knocked off UNC, Duke, UVa and most recently Pitt all at home, and being in attendance I can say that the fans had a massive effect on all of these games, there is a reason Tech was 2.5 point favorites, and it wasn’t necessarily due to the basketball. Yet this Miami side did a perfect job silencing this Hokie crowd time and time again.