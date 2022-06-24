 HokieHaven - Visitors: June 24 weekend, 2022
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-24 10:35:13 -0500') }} football Edit

Visitors: June 24 weekend, 2022

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

The final Official Visit weekend of June is here, and it should be the biggest one yet for the Hokies. A handful of commits and a number of top targets will be in town this weekend.

It's not going to be quite the blockbuster event that was initially possible, with some planned visitors making commitments - and no longer taking their trips to Blacksburg. Defensive tackle Gensley Auguste (Georgia Tech), receiver Ayden Greene (Cincinnati), and linebacker Braylan Lovelace (Pitt) have canceled trips... but that doesn't mean the Hokies are any less excited about the high-priority players who will be in town.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

2023 commits

Uncommitted official visitors

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}