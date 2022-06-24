Visitors: June 24 weekend, 2022

The final Official Visit weekend of June is here, and it should be the biggest one yet for the Hokies. A handful of commits and a number of top targets will be in town this weekend.

It's not going to be quite the blockbuster event that was initially possible, with some planned visitors making commitments - and no longer taking their trips to Blacksburg. Defensive tackle Gensley Auguste (Georgia Tech), receiver Ayden Greene (Cincinnati), and linebacker Braylan Lovelace (Pitt) have canceled trips... but that doesn't mean the Hokies are any less excited about the high-priority players who will be in town.