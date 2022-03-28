Visit establishes Virginia Tech as a top school for Zahir Rainer

Virginia Tech's coaching staff is kicking spring practice and recruiting into high gear. The two game together Saturday when Richmond (Va.) Trinity Episcopal 2024 defensive back Zahir Rainer visited campus.

The Hokies offered the 5-10, 180-pounder back in January, and his trip to campus allowed him to see what the Orange and Maroon are all about. Consistent conversation between Richmond area recruiter (and VT receivers coach) Fontel Mines and Rainer's father, former NFL linebacker Wali Rainer, made the visit a reality.