The 5-9, 205-pounder played four years in Lawrence, but only the first four games in 2019 as he opted to preserve his redshirt and keep his options for a fifth-year transfer open.



Despite only taking part in those first four contests, he finished second on the team in rushing to sophomore Pooka Williams, running for 384 yards and two touchdowns on 43 carries (8.9 per rush). While much of that production came against Indiana State and Coastal Carolina, he did manage to rush for 11.9 yards per carry in games against Boston College and West Virginia.

Herbert was also Kansas's second-leading rusher as a true junior, nothing 499 yards and five touchdowns on 113 carries (4.4 per rush), again behind only Williams. Herbert led KU as a sophomore with 663 yards and four touchdowns on 120 carries, 5.5 per rush. During his freshman year, he had 189 yards and three touchdowns on 44 carries, 4.3 per rush. He missed four games of that season with injury, or would have likely been one of Kansas's top two rushers in each of his four years on campus.

He also had 23 catches in his Kansas career, amassing 112 yards through the air, but failing to find the endzone.

It is worth noting that he was teammates with outgoing Virginia Tech quarterback Ryan Willis on the 2016 Jayhawks team when Herbert was a freshman and Willis a true sophomore, prior to the latter's departure to Blacksburg.

Originally hailing from Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage - a powerhouse program if ever there was one, just outside of Miami - Herbert was a two-star prospect in the 2016 class. He was the only Floridian to sign with the Jayhawks in 2016, but was one of four players out of American Heritage to sign with Power-5 programs.