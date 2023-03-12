The men's hoops season continues for Virginia Tech. Though the Hokies didn't make the Big Dance, they'll play in the postseason. The Orange and Maroon will take on No. 4 regional seed Cincinnati Wednesday at 9 p.m. on ESPN2.

**Limited time only** Five months for the price of one! Use VTSpring23. Details here.

VT finished the regular season with a 19-14 (8-12 ACC) and as the No. 81 team according to advanced efficiency metrics. Their trip to the Queen City this week will see the Hokies face a Cincinnati squad that was 21-12 (11-7 AAC) and finished No. 54 in efficiency. The Bearcats beat the ACC's Louisville 81-62 in their only matchup with a common opponent for the Hokies. VT beat the Cardinals 71-54. While the VT season will no doubt go down as a disappointment, a chance to salvage something from the year and send the likes of sixth-year senior Justyn Mutts out with a bang (fellow seniors Grant Basile and Hunter Cattoor may be able to take advantage of an extra year of eligibility themselves after the freeze for the 2020-21 season) is one that won't be taken lightly. It also won't be easy, with Rutgers likely up next with an upset win against the Bearcats. Clemson, Michigan, Vanderbilt, and UAB are the seeded teams on the other quadrant for the Hokies' half of the bracket, potential semifinal opponents should the Orange and Maroon advance from their quadrant.

---- Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler! Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10 Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven. Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here. Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. ---