Virginia Tech Under Armour Game preview
Today is the day: the 2022 Under Armour All-America Game is here, and the Hokies will have some representation.
Daleville (Va.) Lord Botetourt two-way lineman Gunner Givens, who signed with the Orange and Maroon in the Early Signing Period, will suit up this afternoon. Here's what to look for.
The essentials
What: 2022 Under Armour All-America Game
When: 2:00 p.m. EST, January 2, 2022
Where: Orlando, Fla.
Watch: ESPN
What to watch for
