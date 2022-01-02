 HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Under Armour Game preview
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-02 10:10:33 -0600') }} football Edit

Virginia Tech Under Armour Game preview

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Today is the day: the 2022 Under Armour All-America Game is here, and the Hokies will have some representation.

Daleville (Va.) Lord Botetourt two-way lineman Gunner Givens, who signed with the Orange and Maroon in the Early Signing Period, will suit up this afternoon. Here's what to look for.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

The essentials

What: 2022 Under Armour All-America Game

When: 2:00 p.m. EST, January 2, 2022

Where: Orlando, Fla.

Watch: ESPN

What to watch for

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}