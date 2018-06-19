Today, Rivals.com released the initial Rivals100 for the Class of 2020. Several players with Virginia Tech offers made it. Who are they?

No. 26, wideout Julian Fleming, just visited Blacksburg last week Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Bresee hails from the DMV area, but with offers from around the country, he may still be a tough pull.

Sherman comes from a pipeline area, and from a school that regularly sends players to VT.

Sampah has visited multiple times, and could be high on the Hokies until the end.

Pyne is the nephew of a VT hall-of-famer (NFL lineman Jim Pyne) and has visited town on two occasions.

Fleming was just on campus a little more than a week ago, and the Hokies are in extremely good shape early.

Rooks has visited campus multiple times, and comes from an area that VT has increased its effort under Justin Fuente's staff.

Brooks is a former teammate of 2018 signee Chamarri Conner, and has visited on a couple occasions.

Jarrett has visited multiple times in the past.

Tucker includes Virginia Tech in his final four, and most recently visited for the Spring Game.

Hill has visited on multiple occasions, though increasing national attention may still make him a tough pull.