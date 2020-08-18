 HokieHaven - Virginia Tech targets in the 2022 Rivals250
Virginia Tech targets in the 2022 Rivals250

The first ranked version of the 2022 Rivals250 was released today. Virginia Tech has offered 85 of the top players in the country.

See the full list of them here, with more analysis in the coming days.

Domani Jackson is the No. 2 player in the country.
2. Domani Jackson

3. Denver Harris

5. Jaheim Singletary

7. Travis Shaw

9. Luther Burden

10. Kam Dewberry

11. Zach Rice

12. Tyre West

14. Shawn Murphy

17. Dani Dennis-Sutton

20. Jaedyn Lukus

23. CJ Williams

25. Kamari Wilson

30. Raleek Brown

32. Ty Simpson

38. Jaishawn Barham

40. Keon Sabb

48. Gunner Givens

50. Gavin Wimsatt

51. Mykel Williams

53. Jaydon Blue

54. Jaylen Sneed

55. Khurtiss Perry

56. Tayon Holloway

57. Emmanuel Henderson

58. Brenen Thompson

62. Larry Turner-Gooden

67. Jalon Walker

68. Gabe Dindy

69. Malaki Starks

72. AJ Duffy

73. Kamari Ramsey

74. Shaleak Knotts

76. Enai White

78. Will Campbell

83. Malick Sylla

86. MJ Morris

88. Collin Sadler

89. Keenan Nelson Jr.

101. George Pettaway

106. Tyler Martin

110. Drew Shelton

112. Nicholas Singleton

113. Braden Davis

115. Omarion Hampton

117. Dayne Shor

119. Malaki Hamrick

122. Brody Meadows

132. Sam Horn

141. Alfonzo Allen

142. Terrance Gibbs

145. Daylen Everette

150. Bryce Carter

152. Tevin White

154. Bryson Jennings

156. Jacob Sexton

158. Eli Hall

159. Donovan Green

160. Fisher Anderson

163. Jallel Skinner

164. Mekhi Flowers

165. Azareyeh Thomas

169. Ken Talley

172. Reggie Fleurima

175. Santana Hopper

180. Kojo Antwi

182. Isaiah Horton

188. Jacurri Brown

190. Conner Weigman

191. Rashod Dubinion

192. Kaden Saunders

195. Kaytron Allen

198. Jadarian Price

200. Bobby Taylor

210. Cristian Driver

212. Sam Mbake

219. Gregory Gaines

221. Kenny Fletcher

222. Dallan Hayden

226. Andre Greene Jr.

231. Ramon Brown

232. Kevin Thomas

235. Amarion Brown

237. Anthony Ivey

240. Benji Gosnell

{{ article.author_name }}