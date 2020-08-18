HokieHaven - Virginia Tech targets in the 2022 Rivals250

Virginia Tech targets in the 2022 Rivals250
The first ranked version of the 2022 Rivals250 was released today. Virginia Tech has offered 85 of the top players in the country.
See the full list of them here, with more analysis in the coming days.
2. Domani Jackson
3. Denver Harris
5. Jaheim Singletary
7. Travis Shaw
9. Luther Burden
10. Kam Dewberry
11. Zach Rice
12. Tyre West
14. Shawn Murphy
17. Dani Dennis-Sutton
20. Jaedyn Lukus
23. CJ Williams
25. Kamari Wilson
30. Raleek Brown
32. Ty Simpson
38. Jaishawn Barham
40. Keon Sabb
48. Gunner Givens
50. Gavin Wimsatt
51. Mykel Williams
53. Jaydon Blue
54. Jaylen Sneed
55. Khurtiss Perry
56. Tayon Holloway
57. Emmanuel Henderson
58. Brenen Thompson
62. Larry Turner-Gooden
67. Jalon Walker
68. Gabe Dindy
69. Malaki Starks
72. AJ Duffy
73. Kamari Ramsey
74. Shaleak Knotts
76. Enai White
78. Will Campbell
83. Malick Sylla
86. MJ Morris
88. Collin Sadler
89. Keenan Nelson Jr.
101. George Pettaway
106. Tyler Martin
110. Drew Shelton
112. Nicholas Singleton
113. Braden Davis
115. Omarion Hampton
117. Dayne Shor
119. Malaki Hamrick
122. Brody Meadows
132. Sam Horn
141. Alfonzo Allen
142. Terrance Gibbs
145. Daylen Everette
150. Bryce Carter
152. Tevin White
154. Bryson Jennings
156. Jacob Sexton
158. Eli Hall
159. Donovan Green
160. Fisher Anderson
163. Jallel Skinner
164. Mekhi Flowers
165. Azareyeh Thomas
169. Ken Talley
172. Reggie Fleurima
175. Santana Hopper
180. Kojo Antwi
182. Isaiah Horton
188. Jacurri Brown
190. Conner Weigman
191. Rashod Dubinion
192. Kaden Saunders
195. Kaytron Allen
198. Jadarian Price
200. Bobby Taylor
210. Cristian Driver
212. Sam Mbake
219. Gregory Gaines
221. Kenny Fletcher
222. Dallan Hayden
226. Andre Greene Jr.
231. Ramon Brown
232. Kevin Thomas
235. Amarion Brown
237. Anthony Ivey
240. Benji Gosnell
