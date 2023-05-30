BLACKSBURG – The Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame has added to its prestige this week, as it announced its seven newest members as part of the 2023 class on Tuesday.

Bob Bowman, a three-sport athlete that earned 12 varsity letters at Virginia Tech and claimed two Southern Conference wrestling titles.

Sport: Wrestling, track and field, cross country

Years at Virginia Tech: 1956-60

Notable: Three-sport athlete, 1959 and 1960 Southern Conference wrestling champion (123 pounds), 1960 Monteith Award winner

Bowman, one of the hall of fame’s most well-rounded members, excelled in several phases of the student-athlete experience while at Virginia Tech. As a Corp of Cadets member, he competed at a high level for the track, cross country and wrestling programs.

On the mat, the Roanoke, Va., native was a member of two Southern Conference Tournament champion teams in 1958 and 1960. In 1959 and 1960, Bowman won the 123-pound weight class conference titles, as well. His 1959 campaign culminated in an appearance in the NCAA Championship that season.

In the 1957 Southern Conference Cross Country Championships, Bowman finished second. Later that year, he finished fourth in the one- and two-mile races at both the SoCon indoor and outdoor championships.

At the conclusion of Bowman’s time at Virginia Tech, he was named the 1960 recipient of the Monteith Award, which recognizes achievements in academics, athletics, leadership and the cadet corps. As a member of the United States Air Force, he won the Armed Forces-Europe 125-pound wrestling title in 1964.

Malcolm Delaney, a two-time AP All-American (honorable mention) that currently ranks third in program history in career assists and points.

Sport: Men’s basketball

Years at Virginia Tech: 2007-11

Notable: Two-time AP All-American (honorable mention), two-time first-team All-ACC, third all-time at Virginia Tech in career assists (543) and third all-time in career points (2,255)

Delaney, a 6-foot-3 guard from Baltimore, Md., cemented his name across the Virginia Tech record book. As a four-year starter for the Hokies, he claimed two Associated Press All-America honorable mention recognitions and three All-ACC honors.

In his freshman season, Delaney stepped into the top point guard role, starting in 24 of 35 games for the Hokies. He set a program record for most points scored by a freshman in an ACC Tournament game with 15 against Miami and North Carolina, earning second-team all-tournament honors. Delaney made strides as a sophomore, averaging 18.1 points and 4.5 assists, which led to him being named to the All-ACC third team.

With the ACC taking notice in year two, the country’s attention was caught during Delaney’s junior season, as he was named an AP All-American honorable mention and unanimous first-team All-ACC selection. Delaney led the team in scoring (20.2), assists (4.5) and minutes played (35.7), as he also accumulated a fourth-team All-American bid from Sporting News.

As a senior, Delaney became the first Tech player to receive All-American honors in two separate seasons, as he earned an AP All-American honorable mention nod again. Averaging 18.7 points and leading the team in assists, he also was named first-team All-ACC, becoming the first player in Virginia Tech history to be named All-ACC first team twice in his career. Delaney currently ranks third at Tech in career assists (543) and career points (2,255). He sits atop the list in career free-throw percentage (.845) and career minutes played (4,688).

Kyle Fuller, an All-American in 2013 with All-ACC recognition in three seasons and the No. 14 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

KYLE FULLER

Sport: Football

Years at Virginia Tech: 2010-13

Notable: All-American in 2013, three All-ACC honors, competed in the 2011 Orange Bowl and the 2012 Sugar Bowl, No. 14 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Fuller, a four-year staple in Virginia Tech’s defense, appeared in 50 games throughout his career in Blacksburg. As a versatile piece that started at both linebacker and cornerback during his tenure at Tech, he made 41 career starts and recorded six interceptions.

In his freshman season, Fuller worked his way into the Hokies’ starting lineup in its nickel defense. The Baltimore, Md., native posted 32 tackles, including four for loss in 14 games, ending his rookie year with starts in the ACC title game and the Orange Bowl.

Fuller made considerable strides in his sophomore year, as he transitioned from linebacker to corner halfway through the season. In the campaign that saw him receive All-ACC second team honors at corner, he had two interceptions, a forced fumble, 4.5 sacks and a career-high 65 tackles. For his performance against East Carolina in week two, Fuller nabbed the ACC Defensive Back of the Week award.

In 2012, Fuller started all 13 games for the Hokies in his first full season in the secondary. He matched his 2011 tally of two interceptions, while making 52 tackles. The season started with a bang for Fuller, as he made a game-changing interception in overtime against Georgia Tech in the Hokies’ season-opening win. At the conclusion of the season, Fuller earned All-ACC nods from the media and coaches’ vote, along with being named a permanent team captain for the 2013 season.

Despite battling injuries to finish his career, Fuller mustered up an All-American year in his final season, along with an All-ACC first team selection by the coaches. He had two interceptions during the season, including one with an 11-yard return against Alabama in the season opener. In a triple-overtime win against Marshall, Fuller cemented himself in the ‘Beamer Ball’ tradition with his first punt block.

Fuller became Virginia Tech’s ninth first-round NFL Draft pick in 2014 when he was selected by the Chicago Bears with the 14th overall pick. With the Bears, Fuller was named first-team All-Pro in 2018, while being the NFL’s interceptions co-leader.

Carrie Mason, a four-year starter for the Hokies that finished her career as the school’s all-time leader in 3-pointers made and games started at the time.

Sport: Women’s basketball

Years at Virginia Tech: 2002-06

Notable: Led Virginia Tech’s program in career 3-pointers made, games started and minutes played at end of her career; still ranks top-10 in points, 3-pointers made, free-throws made, free-throw percentage, assists and steals

Mason, the centerpiece of Virginia Tech’s longest NCAA Tournament streak (2003-06), wrapped up her career as the Hokies’ all-time leading 3-point shooter, knocking down 200. Although many of her top scoring marks have been surpassed, the four-year starter led Tech to four NCAA postseason berths while competing in the BIG EAST and ACC. Mason started in 121 of the 123 games in which she played.

As a freshman, Mason averaged 10.6 points and a team-high 3.3 assists in a season that saw Tech reach the second round of the NCAA Tournament and the BIG EAST Tournament semifinals. The Hokies’ postseason run could’ve ended a game earlier if it hadn’t been for Mason’s go-ahead layup in the closing seconds of their first-round matchup against Georgia Tech in the Big Dance. For Mason’s efforts in her first year in Blacksburg, she was named to the BIG EAST all-rookie team.

In her sophomore and junior campaigns, Mason continued her streak of averaging double-digit scoring in each season. The Hokies continued to progress to the NCAA Tournament both years, while transitioning to the ACC ahead of the 2004-05 season.

The Seneca, Pa., native saved her best offensive season for her senior year, as she averaged a career-high 11.9 points and shot 44.3% from beyond the arc, including a program-best 50.3% in ACC play.

Jazmine Reeves, an integral piece of the Hokies’ 2013 College Cup side that was the first Hermann Trophy semifinalist and first-team NSCAA All-American in program history.

Sport: Women’s soccer

Years at Virginia Tech: 2010-13

Notable: Virginia Tech’s first NSCAA All-American first team selection, Hermann Trophy semifinalist and All-ACC first team member, led the Hokies to the 2013 College Cup

Reeves, a forward from Dover, Del., was a mainstay on the pitch for Virginia Tech from 2010 to 2013. With 91 career appearances, she’s among one of the Hokies’ most capped players of all-time. As a senior, Reeves’ career-high 27 points paced the Hokies to the 2013 College Cup, a program-first achievement. Reeves appeared in 91 career matches, tied with Katie Yensen for the program record.

Midway through her rookie season, Reeves earned a starting spot in the Hokies’ lineup in a year that saw her score five goals and record an assist, leading to ACC all-freshman team honors. That first season culminated in Virginia Tech making its third NCAA Tournament berth in a row – a streak that would ultimately reach eight consecutive appearances. Throughout her career, Reeves made 10 starts in NCAA Tournament games.

In Reeves’ sophomore season, she started all 23 games for Virginia Tech and led the team in assists with nine and was named to the All-ACC second team. Although her junior year was plagued by injury, the forward still found ways to contribute with four goals and four assists in four starts.

It was Virginia Tech’s historic 2013 campaign that allowed Reeves to flourish on the national stage, however. The Hokies reached the program’s first College Cup, second ACC championship game and recorded a program-best 19 wins. With 11 goals and five assists, Reeves became Tech’s premiere first team All-American, first team All-ACC member and Hermann Trophy semifinalist. Following her collegiate career, she was the program’s first NWSL selection when the Boston Breakers took her with the 21st pick in the 2014 draft.

David Wilson, the 2011 ACC Player of the Year and second-team All-American that still holds the program’s single-season rushing yards record.

Sport: Football, men’s track and field

Years at Virginia Tech: 2009-11

Notable: 2011 ACC Player of the Year, 2011 ACC Offensive Player of the Year, 2011 All-ACC first team, 2011 second-team All-American (AP, CBSSports.com, Yahoo! Sports), 2011 All-American (triple jump)

As a two-sport All-American, Wilson fascinated Virginia Tech fans with one of the most impressive calendar years that a student-athlete can have in 2011. Through the spring and fall of his sophomore and junior years, the speedy Danville, Va., native impressed with a pair of All-America showings in both football and track and field.

In his first two seasons in Blacksburg, Wilson had 13 total touchdowns – nine rushing and four receiving. As a kickoff returner, he had two clutch returns for touchdowns that sparked wins for the Hokies at No. 23 NC State and against Georgia Tech in 2010. In Tech’s 2010 ACC Championship win over No. 20 Florida State, Wilson had a receiving touchdown.

However, it was his performances in 2011 that cemented Wilson among the all-time greats at Tech. In the spring, Wilson emerged as a championship contender in the triple jump, as he won the event at the Penn Relays, placed second at the ACC Outdoor Championships and finished sixth at the NCAA Championships.

When the leaves began to turn maroon and orange, Wilson channeled his athletic prowess back to the gridiron, becoming one of the country’s most dangerous offensive threats. He exploded in the ground game, setting a new single-season rushing record with 2,662 yards, including 10 games with 100-plus yards, and had 10 total touchdowns.

For his efforts in 2011, Wilson was named a second-team All-American by several national outlets and the ACC Player of the Year, along with ACC Offensive Player of the Year and the recipient of the Dudley Award, which is awarded to the top Division I football player in Virginia.

Following that season, Wilson became Tech’s eighth first-round draft pick when the New York Giants selected him 32nd overall.

Alexander Ziegler, a three-time NCAA champion and seven-time All-American that claimed four ACC titles in his career at Tech.

Sport: Men’s track and field

Years at Virginia Tech: 2009-13

Notable: Three-time NCAA champion, seven-time All-American, four-time ACC champion, 2013 ACC Men’s Indoor Track and Field Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Ziegler, one of three Virginia Tech student-athletes ever to have three or more national championships, was dominant across his four-year career in Blacksburg. In seven NCAA championship appearances, he never finished below third.

As a freshman, the German weight and hammer thrower made an immediate impact claiming an ACC championship in the weight throw then placing third at the 2010 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships. In the outdoor season, he continued his dominance by being named the ACC Men’s Outdoor Field Performer of the Year and finishing second at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

In 2011, Ziegler grabbed his first national title in the spring with a 72.79 final toss in the hammer throw. Along with his teammate, Marcel Lomnický, he was one of two competitors to throw past 70 meters all season. That accomplishment came on the backend of a year that saw him claim a second ACC indoor title in the weight throw.

During his junior campaign, Ziegler claimed a third ACC title – this time in the hammer throw. That crown accompanied another ACC Men’s Outdoor Field Performer of the Year honor and being named the 2012 USTFACCCA’s Southeast Region Men’s Outdoor Field Athlete of the Year. The year was capped off with a second national title in the hammer throw, as well.

Ziegler put an exclamation point on an impressive career when he won his third national championship in 2013 – however, it was his first in the indoor realm, as his 73’8.25” effort claimed the weight throw title. Securing his seventh All-America placement, Ziegler became one of two weight and hammer throwers in the last 25 years to finish third or better in each NCAA Championship that he competed in.