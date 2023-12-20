Advertisement
Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2024: Joshua Clarke

One of the longest-standing members of Virginia Tech's recruiting board ultimately followed through on a commitment.

Originally a Class of 2023 wide receiver prospect at Alexandria City High, Joshua Clarke transferred to Oakton (Va.) Flint Hill, and became a high-level cornerback as he reclassified to 2024.

Rankings

5.6 three-star. Ranked No. 18 player in Virginia. Unranked nationally at his position or overall.

Other suitors

Air Force, Akron, Boston College, Brown, Buffalo, Campbell, Charlotte, Columbia, Delaware State, East Carolina, Grambling State, Howard, Iowa State, Jackson State, Kent State, Liberty, Marshall, Maryland, Michigan State, Monmouth, Northwestern State, Old Dominion, Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh, Robert Morris, Rutgers, Syracuse, Temple, Toledo, Virginia, Wake Forest, West Virginia, William & Mary, Wisconsin

Recruitment story

