Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2024: Davi Belfort
The first - and ultimately perhaps the most important - member of Virginia Tech's 2024 class was quarterback Davi Belfort.
The Floridian not only got the ball rolling, he played an active role in recruiting fellow prospects to join him in Blacksburg. Ultimately, he'll be known for his exploits on the field, even if he was a big part in building the team around himself.
Rankings
5.8 four-star. Ranked No. 45 senior in Florida and No. 7 dual-threat quarterback nationally. Unranked nationally overall.
Other suitors
Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Colorado State, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Grambling State, Incarnate Word, Indiana, Iowa State, Jackson State, Louisville, Miami (FL), Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Mississippi, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCF, UNLV
Recruitment story
