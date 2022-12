Quarterback talent is at a premium - and the Hokies may well have landed a major upgrade. Springfield (Mass.) Central three-star William Watson flipped from Nebraska and could be the QB of the future in Blacksburg.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Rankings

5.6 three-star. Ranked No. 8 player in Massachusetts. Unranked nationally overall or at the dual-threat QB position

Other suitors