Can one of the all-time leading rushers in North Carolina high school history take his talents to the ACC and succeed?
The Hokies will find out in the form of Mount Airy (N.C.) signee Tyler Mason. He put up absolutely silly numbers in the smallest high school division in the Tar Heel State, but the physical attributes should translate.
Rankings
5.7 three-star. Ranked No. 22 player in North Carolina and No. 32 running back nationally. Unranked nationally overall.
Other suitors
Appalachian State, Austin Peay, Boston College, Campbell, East Carolina, Georgia State, James Madison, Liberty, Louisville, Tulane
Recruitment story
