Speed kills, and Virginia Tech has added plenty in running back Tralon Mitchell. The 6-2, 185-pounder out of Bailey (N.C.) Southern Nash will be a Hokie.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Rankings

5.5 three-star. Ranked No. 31 player in North Carolina. Unranked nationally overall or at the running back position.

Other suitors