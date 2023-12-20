Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.
The Hokies have a wildcard. Since he missed much of his senior season, there's no telling exactly what Noah Jenkins will be in the long run.
But coming out of powerhouse Highland Springs (Va.) High School, there's no question he'll be well prepared to play at the college level.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!
Rankings
5.6 three-star. Ranked No. 15 player in Virginia. Unranked at cornerback nationally. Unranked nationally overall.
Other suitors
Alabama A&M, Boston College, Coastal Carolina, Duke, East Carolina, Indiana, James Madison, Marshall, Miami (OH), Mississippi, Old Dominion, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Syracuse, West Virginia
Recruitment story
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.