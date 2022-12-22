Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2023: Mose Phillips
The Hokies got some good news on Signing Day with a commitment from Antioch (Tenn.) Cane Ridge safety Mose Phillips.
A Tennessee-heavy class got a major boost from Nashville on Wednesday.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!
Rankings
5.5 three-star. Ranked No. 33 player in Tennessee. Unranked nationally overall or as a safety.
Other suitors
Akron, Alabama A&M, Arkansas State, Army, Austin Peay, Eastern Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Illinois State, James Madison, New Mexico State, Samford, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech, Tennessee-Martin, Toledo, Tulane, Virginia, Western Carolina, Western Kentucky
Recruitment story
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news