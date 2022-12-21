Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.
The top player in West Virginia will be a Hokie. Charleston (W.Va.) Washington offensive lineman Layth Ghannam has signed.
Rankings
5.6 three-star. Ranked No. 1 player in West Virginia and No. 80 offensive tackle nationally. Unranked nationally overall.
Other suitors
Appalachian State, Cincinnati, East Carolina, Eastern Kentucky, Indiana, Jacksonville State, James Madison, Kent State, Marshall, North Carolina, North Carolina State, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, West Virginia
Recruitment story
