Teammates pick VT. Concord (Va.) Appomattox County will send a pair of talents to Blacksburg, with athlete Jonathan Pennix an impressive piece. Along with LB teammate Tavorian Copeland, he should be bringing some major talent from the Lynchurg area.

Rankings

5.5 three-star. Ranked No. 36 player in Virginia. Unranked nationally overall or at cornerback.

Other suitors