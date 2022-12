Joe Rudolph's plan to remake the offensive line room got a major piece in Gabriel Arena. A product of Pennsylvania powerhouse Bishop McDevitt, he brings championship experience and a road-grading mentality to Blacksburg.

Rankings

5.5 three-star. Ranked No. 23 player in Pennsylvania. Unranked nationally overall or at the offensive tackle position.

Other suitors