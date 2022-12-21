Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2023: Dylan Wittke
The Hokies have a pair of quarterbacks in the 2023 class. First to hop on board was Georgia three-star Dylan Wittke.
Hailing from a Peach State power in Buford High School, Wittke has a championship pedigree and plenty of potential.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!
Rankings
5.6 three-star. Ranked No. 84 player in Georgia. Unranked nationally overall and at the quarterback position.
Other suitors
Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Charlotte, Colorado, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Florida International, Georgia State, Liberty, Massachusetts, Memphis, Miami (OH), Old Dominion, South Florida, Southern Methodist, Toledo, Western Michigan
Recruitment story
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news