News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-12-21 06:30:06 -0600') }} football Edit

Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2023: Dante Lovett

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

The Hokies' fortunes in the DC-area private schools have been mixed in recent years. But they earned a massive win in Dante Lovett.

The defensive back from Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha is officially a Hokie.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Rankings

5.6 three-star. Ranked No. 14 player in Maryland. Unranked nationally overall or at the position.

Other suitors

Akron, Arkansas State, Boston College, Buffalo, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Kent State, Marshall, Maryland, Michigan State, Morgan State, Nebraska, North Carolina State, Pittsburgh, Rhode Island, South Florida, Temple, Toledo

Recruitment story

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}