News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-12-21 07:50:55 -0600') }} football Edit

Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2023: Chance Fitzgerald

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

The Hokies' massive final weeks of the recruiting cycle (before it resumes after the New Year) netted one of the top commits.

Nolensville (Tenn.) wide receiver Chance Fitzgerald has all the characteristics of a sleeper... but he's risen quickly to four-star status, so he's a sleeper no more.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Rankings

5.8 four-star. Ranked No. 9 player in Tennessee and No. 39 wide receiver nationally. Unranked nationally overall.

Other suitors

Arkansas State, Auburn, Austin Peay, Ball State, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Charlotte, Colorado, Colorado State, Eastern Kentucky, Eastern Michigan, Georgia Southern, Georgia Tech, Iowa, Jacksonville State, Kansas State, Kentucky, Liberty, Louisville, Marshall, Michigan, Michigan State, Middle Tennessee State, Minnesota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech, Tennessee-Martin, Toledo, Troy, UNLV, West Virginia, Wisconsin

Recruitment story

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}