Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2023: Chance Fitzgerald
The Hokies' massive final weeks of the recruiting cycle (before it resumes after the New Year) netted one of the top commits.
Nolensville (Tenn.) wide receiver Chance Fitzgerald has all the characteristics of a sleeper... but he's risen quickly to four-star status, so he's a sleeper no more.
Rankings
5.8 four-star. Ranked No. 9 player in Tennessee and No. 39 wide receiver nationally. Unranked nationally overall.
Other suitors
Arkansas State, Auburn, Austin Peay, Ball State, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Charlotte, Colorado, Colorado State, Eastern Kentucky, Eastern Michigan, Georgia Southern, Georgia Tech, Iowa, Jacksonville State, Kansas State, Kentucky, Liberty, Louisville, Marshall, Michigan, Michigan State, Middle Tennessee State, Minnesota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech, Tennessee-Martin, Toledo, Troy, UNLV, West Virginia, Wisconsin
Recruitment story
