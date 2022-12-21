Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2023: Cameren Fleming
A top talent from one of the Richmond area's top private-school programs, defensive back Cameren Fleming is a crucial piece to Virginia Tech's class. The product of Trinity Episcopal school is hopefully the first in a pipeline to Blacksburg.
Rankings
5.6 three-star. Ranked No. 16 player in Virginia. Unranked nationally overall, and the No. 81 cornerback in the country.
Other suitors
Akron, Arkansas, Boston College, Campbell, Delaware, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Howard, Indiana, James Madison, Kent State, Liberty, Marshall, Maryland, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Carolina, Southern University, Temple, Tennessee, Wake Forest, Washington, West Virginia, William & Mary
Recruitment story
