Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2023: Braylon Johnson
It's all in the family. Highland Springs (Va.) cornerback Braylon Johnson will follow in his father's footsteps to Blacksburg.
The son of former Hokie safety Loren Johnson (also the head coach at HSHS), Braylon will carry the torch.
Rankings
5.6 three-star. Ranked No. 15 player in Virginia. Unranked nationally overall, but the No. 76 cornerback ini the nation.
Other suitors
Alabama A&M, Boston College, Campbell, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Duke, Georgia Tech, Howard, James Madison, Liberty, Maryland, Miami (OH), Michigan State, Norfolk State, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Old Dominion, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Richmond, South Carolina, Temple, Virginia, Wake Forest, West Virginia, William & Mary
Recruitment story
