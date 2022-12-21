Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2023: Ayden Greene
The Hokies benefitted in the 2023 class from coaching instability elsewhere. Ayden Greene is an example of that.
The extremely talented wide receiver may not have ended up in Blacksburg if not for a coaching change in Cincinnati.
Rankings
5.7 three-star. Ranked No. 17 player in Tennessee and No. 65 wide receiver nationally. Unranked nationally overall.
Other suitors
Cincinnati (former commit), Arkansas, Mississippi State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Tennessee, Virginia, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Connecticut, Marshall, Memphis, Ohio, Tulane, Austin Peay, East Tennessee State, Eastern Kentucky
Recruitment story
