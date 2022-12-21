Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2023: Antonio Cotman
Virginia Tech's most notable piece in the 2023 class was among the last to pick VT. Chester (Va.) Life Christian Academy cornerback Antonio Cotman was the proverbial big fish.
After spending much of the cycle looking like he'd slipped out of the Hokies' grasp, they sealed the deal in the end.
Rankings
5.8 four-star. Ranked No. 4 player in Virginia and No. 40 cornerback nationally. Unranked nationally overall.
Other suitors
Boston College, Arizona State, Arkansas, Duke, Florida State, Indiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Penn State, Purdue, South Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Charlotte, Eastern Michigan, Liberty, Marshall, Temple, Toledo, Campbell
Recruitment story
