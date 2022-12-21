News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-12-21 10:29:50 -0600') }} football Edit

Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2023: Antonio Cotman

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech's most notable piece in the 2023 class was among the last to pick VT. Chester (Va.) Life Christian Academy cornerback Antonio Cotman was the proverbial big fish.

After spending much of the cycle looking like he'd slipped out of the Hokies' grasp, they sealed the deal in the end.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Rankings

5.8 four-star. Ranked No. 4 player in Virginia and No. 40 cornerback nationally. Unranked nationally overall.

Other suitors

Boston College, Arizona State, Arkansas, Duke, Florida State, Indiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Penn State, Purdue, South Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Charlotte, Eastern Michigan, Liberty, Marshall, Temple, Toledo, Campbell

Recruitment story

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}