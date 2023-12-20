Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2024: Aidan Lynch
Big fella on board! New Jersey offensive lineman Aidan Lynch meets all the physical benchmarks to be an elite lineman.
The three-star out of Mount Olive (N.J.) High may well be Virginia Tech's left tackle of the future.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!
Rankings
5.7 three-star. Ranked No. 11 player in New Jersey and No. 69 offensive tackle nationally. Unranked nationally overall.
Other suitors
Army, Boston College, Bucknell, Cincinnati, Connecticut, Dartmouth, Georgetown, Georgia, Lafayette, Lehigh, Massachusetts, Michigan State, Monmouth, Nebraska, Old Dominion, Penn State, Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh, Princeton, Stanford, Temple, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, Yale
Recruitment story
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news