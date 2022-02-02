Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2022: Devin Alves
The Orange and Maroon picked up an 11th-hour commitment! Devin Alves was a late add to the Hokies' recruiting board, and they worked rapidly to get him in the fold.
The 6-2, 170-pounder started his high school career as a quarterback, but will play cornerback or receiver (the latter of which he specialized in as a senior) in Blacksburg.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Rankings
Unrated and unranked over, within the state of Florida, or at his position.
Other suitors
Missouri State, Southern Illinois
Recruitment story
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news