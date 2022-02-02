 HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2022: Devin Alves
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-02 07:03:11 -0600') }} football Edit

Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2022: Devin Alves

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

The Orange and Maroon picked up an 11th-hour commitment! Devin Alves was a late add to the Hokies' recruiting board, and they worked rapidly to get him in the fold.

The 6-2, 170-pounder started his high school career as a quarterback, but will play cornerback or receiver (the latter of which he specialized in as a senior) in Blacksburg.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Rankings

Unrated and unranked over, within the state of Florida, or at his position.

Other suitors

Missouri State, Southern Illinois

Recruitment story

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}