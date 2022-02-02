Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2022: Daequan Wright
Virginia Tech identified a sleeper in the Peach State early on. Perry (Ga.) wide receiver Daequan Wright committed early.
And now, the 6-4, 222-pounder will begin his Hokies career as a tight end.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Rankings
5.5 three-star. Unranked overall and at his position nationally. Unranked in the state of Georgia.
Other suitors
Appalachian State, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, Liberty, Marshall, UCF, USF, Western Kentucky
Recruitment story
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news