Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2022: Daequan Wright

Virginia Tech identified a sleeper in the Peach State early on. Perry (Ga.) wide receiver Daequan Wright committed early. And now, the 6-4, 222-pounder will begin his Hokies career as a tight end.

Rankings

5.5 three-star. Unranked overall and at his position nationally. Unranked in the state of Georgia.

Other suitors