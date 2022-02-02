 HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2022: Daequan Wright
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-02 07:47:00 -0600') }} football

Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2022: Daequan Wright

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Virginia Tech identified a sleeper in the Peach State early on. Perry (Ga.) wide receiver Daequan Wright committed early.

And now, the 6-4, 222-pounder will begin his Hokies career as a tight end.

Rankings

5.5 three-star. Unranked overall and at his position nationally. Unranked in the state of Georgia.

Other suitors

Appalachian State, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, Liberty, Marshall, UCF, USF, Western Kentucky

Recruitment story

