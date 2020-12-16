HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2021: William Johnson

An offense-to-defense conversion never scared the Hokies. Leonardtown (Md.) St. Mary Ryken linebacker William Johnson will be the next to execute it. Fortunately for VT, he got the transition started a little early. Now, he's signed and ready to compete.

Rankings

5.4 two-star. Unranked nationally, at his position, or within the state of Maryland.

Other suitors

Boston College, Buffalo, Cincinnati, Columbia, Connecticut, East Carolina, Harvard, Liberty, Louisville, Maryland, UMass, Northwestern, Pitt, Rutgers, Syracuse, Temple, Wake Forest, William & Mary, Yale

Recruitment story

Johnson was recruited by a number of schools as a receiver, which happens to be his primary high school position through much of his résumé. However, Virginia Tech liked his physical nature at that position (and in his limited linebacker film), and saw a future LB. The Hokies offered shortly after a winter unofficial visit to Blacksburg, and Johnson was immediately intrigued more than he was for his other ACC and high-academic options. He didn't take long to commit, picking Virginia Tech in early March, and not showing interest in other programs that came calling throughout.

Game breakdown

He does a very good job catching screen passes and making the first guy miss to wriggle through traffic, he can break a tackle here and there. He's not going to outrun a secondary en route to the end zone. On defense, he often plays as a true defensive back, relying on his knowledge and anticipation to be a deep-third safety net, while being very willing to come up and pack a punch. More often, though, he plays as a linebacker, and typically a linebacker whose primary responsibility is to be a pass-rusher off the edge. He has a natural feel for finding the gap that will get him into the backfield, and the strength to get through a lineman to reach his target. As in the secondary, he's a big hitter from the linebacker position. The pass-rushing portion of his game, though he's undersized to make that the primary asset to his performances in college, is what provides the most upside.

Film

Statistically speaking

N/A. No senior year.