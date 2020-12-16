HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2021: Tahjamell Bullock

The signal-caller of the future is in the door. Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter's Prep quarterback Tahjamell Bullock's Letter of Intent has arrived at Virginia Tech.

Rankings

5.6 three-star. Unranked nationally or at his position. No. 15 senior in New Jersey.

Other suitors

Boston College, Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, Duke, UMass, Miami (Ohio), Old Dominion, Rutgers, Syracuse, Temple, UCLA, William & Mary

Recruitment story

Playing at the most important position for one of the highest-visibility high school programs in the country, there was never any question Bullock was going to be a major recruit, especially when he was all-state in New Jersey as a junior. The offers began to roll in during the Spring. Virginia Tech was a little slower on the draw, offering in late May when schools like Boston College and Rutgers had already had a chance to host him on campus (along with some top-notch programs that never ultimately offered, like Oklahoma and Penn State). However, they immediately drew major attention. He hopped in the car with his parents for a campus visit (in the coronavirus era, a non-recruiting, non-contact visit) to check it out within days of the offer. From there, his mind was made up. He committed to Virginia Tech June 17, and spurned attention from all other suitors thereafter.

Game breakdown

He is a talented-but-developing passer, whose lack of development isn't necessarily indicative of any work ethic, but rather the talent around him at the high school level not requiring him to be perfectly polished at all times to put up big numbers and wins. He has the raw ability, but his passing form and consistency in that form will need some work. He tends to be a bit more of a thrower than a passer at times, using all arm rather than getting his shoulders and lower body involved in the kinetic chain. He already shows decent arm strength (though more zip on his passes while maintaining accuracy will be important at the next level), and when he gets more of his body involved in a tight motion, it will really help continue. As a runner, he tends to be the sort of guy who takes the yardage that is available, rather than a pure playmaker who is electric with the ball in his hands. He wants to move to keep his offense productive (and to look for downfield passes), not to change the game.

Film

Statistically speaking

St. Peter's Prep finished 4-2. Bullock completed 52/103 passes (50.5%) for 804 yards (7.8 per attempt) and 10 touchdowns with two interceptions. He also ran 72 times for 301 yards (4.2 per carry) and another six scores, and lost one fumble.