HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2021: Mattheus Carroll

One of the Hokies' most steadfast and recruiting-cap-wearing commits signed today: Baltimore Gilman DE Mattheus Carroll

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Rankings

5.6 three-star. Unranked nationally or at his position. No. 23 senior in Maryland.

Other suitors

Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, East Carolina, Liberty, Louisville, Maryland, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Syracuse, Temple, Toledo, Vanderbilt, Virginia, and West Virginia

Recruitment story

Carroll picked up his Virginia Tech offer around the time that the calendar flipped to 2020. Playing at a high-academic program in the Baltimore area, he also had a number of good options in that regard - including some opportunities in the Ivy League. However, a March trip to Blacksburg firmly established the Hokies right among his top schools. As the list trimmed - first to 10, then to three programs - VT always maintained a prominent spot. Maryland and Duke were ultimately the other contenders. By the time he set a commitment timeline for the end of May, Virginia Tech seemed like the only destination. The combination of athletic and academic success in Orange and Maroon was something that the other two couldn't match. Carroll quickly became on of the most ardent spokesmen for others in his class to join up and become Hokies, as well.

Game breakdown

here's a lot to like about Carroll's game, but also the holes in his game are easy to see at times. Fortunately, a lot of his issues are a matter of physical development - one of the easier things to work on in college, even if it's one that takes time - and getting used to playing as a true defensive end rather than bouncing between positions. Adding lower-body strength should give Carroll the ability to burst off the edge and change directions a little more quickly. Adding upper-body strength will increase the number of ways that he can win pass-rush reps. The combination of the two will make him more effective against the run, and add pure power rushes to his arsenal. He's a guy whose frame has plenty of room to carry 260 pounds or more. If he can maintain his current levels of athleticism (or even add to them, since weight-room strength rather than natural ability seems to be the issue), he can be a very high-level player at the next level.

Film

Statistically speaking

Gilman went 2-0. In just two games, Carroll had 15 tackles, 8 for loss with 4 sacks, broke up one pass, 5 QB hurry, while also playing right tackle on offense.