HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2021: Malachi Thomas

Peach State pride! Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County running back Malachi Thomas has signed to bring some Georgia up to Blacksburg.

Rankings

5.5 three-star. Unranked nationally, at his position, or within the state of Georgia.

Other suitors

Appalachian State, UCF, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Duke, East Carolina, FAU, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Kansas State, Middle Tennessee State, Vanderbilt, Western Kentucky

Recruitment story

Thomas was a somewhat late arrival to the Hokie running back board, just picking up his opportunity from VT in late May. However, as soon as they did enter the mix, the Orange and Maroon became a serious factor for him. Other top options included a number of mid-major options - along with Duke - but as Summer began to progress, is became clear to Thomas that VT was his best option for a productive college career (and at the highest possible level). He picked VT July 22 over Duke, Kansas State, Vanderbilt, and others. He never wavered in his pledge.

Game breakdown

Thomas provides a power element to his game. He'll have to add muscle mass to continue running with the power he's already shown. While he's capable of running through tackles (and particularly shows a knack for setting up defenders to only get a glancing blow at his thighs, facilitating that churning right on through), the pure mass to do the same thing at the college level will have to be built up. With a taller, (so far) leaner build, adding mass will also help him avoid injury. Thomas has good speed to go along with that physical nature. Though he's not going to break any world records sprinting, he can get past defensive backs who look like they have an angle on him. A lack of pure speed (and lateral quickness) plays to his advantage in some ways, though: unlike a lot of talented high school players who are on the slimmer side, he doesn't succumb to the temptation of bouncing runs outside, instead planting a foot in the ground and turning his run vertical.

Film

Statistically speaking

Hart County finished 3-6. Thomas has 35 carries for 256 yards (7.3 per carry) and five touchdowns, three receptions for 46 yards, and a 90-yard kickoff return touchdown. He has also thrown one touchdown. Full stats to be updated.