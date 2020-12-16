HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2021: Kenji Christian

Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2021: Kenji Christian
The Hokies will need top runners to carry the torch in the future. Pinson (Ala.) Valley's Kenji Christian has signed to become one such option.
Rankings
5.6 three-star. Unranked nationally. No. 33 running back in the nation and No. 26 senior in Alabama.
Other suitors
Arkansas, Arkansas State, Charlotte, Duke, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Southern Miss, Tennessee, Toledo, Tulane, UAB, Utah, Washington State, West Virginia, Western Kentucky
Recruitment story
Early on, Christian seemed like he was going to be another fire-and-forget story from Virginia Tech's ill-fated attempts to break into the Yellowhammer State as a recruitment power. Arkansas, Kansas State, Nebraska, and Tennessee were more realistic-seeming options. That was particularly true when the Hokies began to load up on running backs.
However, they never gave up on Christian, and ultimately it paid off when he picked the Hokies over Ole Miss once those two had separated themselves on his list over the course of the Summer.
In-state powers Alabama and Auburn and reigning national champ LSU showed interest early in the Fall, but a guy who was the third-leading rusher on his own high school team (four-star cornerback Ga'Quincy McKinstry was No. 1) didn't get enough production for them to feel compelled to offer. From there, VT managed to hold onto a talent that they may not otherwise have been able to pull form the deep South.
Game breakdown
While many modern running backs focus on setting up defenders to get only glancing blows (allowing the back to run through the tackle attempt), Christian's going right through an attempted tackle when he gets the chance. He likes to get low at the point of contact and explode through, trucking defenders. He has the natural strength to drag defenders or shrug off opponents who try to grab him around the shoulder pads, too.
When he gets up to top gear, he can certainly run by players, and his deft footwork allows him to sidestep diving tackle attempts, or to change his point of attack as he breaks through the line of scrimmage. He can develop a little more consistency when it comes to picking that hole, but his vision once he gets through the first line of defense is solid, and he weaves through the secondary pretty well.
Film
Statistically speaking
Pinson Valley finished 12-3. In 13 games, Christian had 105 carries for 926 yards (8.8 per carry) and 11 touchdowns. He also caught three passes for 103 yards and a touchdown
