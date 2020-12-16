HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2021: Kenji Christian

The Hokies will need top runners to carry the torch in the future. Pinson (Ala.) Valley's Kenji Christian has signed to become one such option.

Early on, Christian seemed like he was going to be another fire-and-forget story from Virginia Tech's ill-fated attempts to break into the Yellowhammer State as a recruitment power. Arkansas, Kansas State, Nebraska, and Tennessee were more realistic-seeming options. That was particularly true when the Hokies began to load up on running backs.

However, they never gave up on Christian, and ultimately it paid off when he picked the Hokies over Ole Miss once those two had separated themselves on his list over the course of the Summer.

In-state powers Alabama and Auburn and reigning national champ LSU showed interest early in the Fall, but a guy who was the third-leading rusher on his own high school team (four-star cornerback Ga'Quincy McKinstry was No. 1) didn't get enough production for them to feel compelled to offer. From there, VT managed to hold onto a talent that they may not otherwise have been able to pull form the deep South.