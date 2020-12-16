HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2021: Jared Gibble

However, the Hokies began sniffing around shortly thereafter. With other tight end options falling by the wayside (or seeing diminished VT interest), the Hokies put Gibble squarely in their sights. When he felt like he was a priority, the decision was easy.

Gibble's recruitment started off as a fairly low-key one. He was fielding interest from FCS schools and service academies, with a few mid-majors lurking around. He committed to Charlotte in April, and was perfectly content staying in-state for his college ball.

Gibble is a receiving-first tight end who is tough to evaluate in his best role because he's miscast as an infrequently-used target in an offense that's run-heavy in the first place. He doesn't have elite burst off the line, but he gets up to speed as he makes his way downfield. He can also use his upper body strength and hand-fighting technique to lose his defender as he works through the deeper levels of the secondary. He catches passes away from his body with excellent extension of the arms (and little fear about getting a hit to the torso).

He's reminiscent of recent graduate (and first-round draft pick) Dalton Keene in that he's a very willing blocker, but the strength and technique to be effective on a down-to-down basis will have to be developed over time. He relishes the opportunity to get physical with opponents, but hits them high at times, and tries to use his tenacity rather than a sound understanding of leverage to win the rep. As he gets more experience and builds his strength, he has the mentality to be a plus blocker.

Gibble has been timed at 12.54 seconds in the 100-meter dash and 26.94 in the 200 - hardly making a dent in the track world, but certainly impressive for a 6-4, 225-pound tight end.