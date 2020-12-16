HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2021: Jalen Stroman

Virginia Tech is nothing if not a brotherly football program. Nokesville (Va.) Patriot DB Jalen Stroman makes it a family affair. The younger brother of former Hokie cornerback Greg Stroman followed in the footsteps by signing with the Hokies this morning.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Rankings

5.6 three-star. Unranked nationally, No. 56 safety in the country, and No. 17 senior in Virginia.

Other suitors

Duke, Indiana, James Madison, Kent State, Old Dominion, Richmond, Syracuse, Temple, Vanderbilt, Virginia

Recruitment story

With a long-standing VT offer (predating any of his other opportunities) and a Hokie program that wanted him, it was never anything more than a matter of timing for Stroman. He set up a commitment timeline, then pulled the trigger in May.

Game breakdown

Jalen is taller and doesn't seem to have the same fluidity of motion that his brother did. While Greg was a receiver/safety who had the hip flexibility and smooth change-of-direction that allowed him to excel as a cornerback, Jalen has a few inches of size on him, and a broader frame to pack on the weight. They're similar in that neither brother's high school years include a finished product. While Greg almost immediately proved to be a better athlete than expected, he had to learn the technique that let him excel in college. Jalen will likely be the same way, with more of an emphasis on hanging muscle mass and strength to his lanky frame. While he doesn't appear to be a pure blazer, we've made the mistake of overlooking a Stroman's athleticism before. However, Jalen's game is more based around right-place right-time attributes at this point, and while he has the speed to cover the whole field as a deep safety, he has a more well-rounded game rather than one standout attribute.

Film

Statistically speaking

As a junior, he made 38 total tackles and three interceptions for a Patriot team that went 10-2 and lost in the round of 16 in the VHSL Class 6 playoffs. He was first-team all-region as a defensive back, and also made the second team as a receiver. On offense, he caught 16 passes for 434 yards, both good for second on the team, and tied for the team lead with five touchdown grabs. He may skip his senior year of football this Spring in favor of heading to Virginia Tech.