HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2021: Jalen Hoyle

The first player in Virginia Tech's 2021 class is one of today's key signings: Englewood (N.J.) Dwight Morrow safety Jalen Hoyle.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Rankings

5.5 three-star. Unranked nationally or at the safety position. No. 21 senior in New Jersey.

Other suitors

Charlotte, Georgia Tech, UMass, Rutgers, West Virginia

Recruitment story

Hoyle was the first player in Virginia Tech's 2021 recruiting class, picking the Hokies Oct. 28 last year. At the time, he was part of a New Jersey movement that didn't ultimately come to fruition for the Hokies (though obviously VT was able to add Tahj Bullock later in the process, as well). Most schools were wary of trying to beat out the first program that offered him and didn't even try (and he'd previously visited Penn State, Rutgers, and a couple others without picking up offers). The home-state Scarlet Knights did offer, and even managed to get him on a couple post-commitment visits, but he didn't have a ton of interest and they moved along.

Game breakdown

Hoyle's positive aspects - smart player, versatile team-first guy, and more - are extremely encouraging, and sort of play into the concept of what a VT player is. However, his athletic limitations (in tandem with good-not-great size) are worrisome as it projects to the next level. A guy without ideal measurables has to be inch-perfect in technique on every down, and the margin for error is much slimmer. Certainly Hoyle has shown that he has the desire to be technique-perfect, so it's entirely possible he overcomes some of his limitations (or even works them out of his game in a college S&C program). He has a skillset that could see him play VT's hybrid linebacker spot - and he did look a bit more explosive as a senior, indicating there's still upward trajectory in his game - so don't assume that he's a finished product. Once he gets to that point, the upside is high.

Film

Statistically speaking

Dwight Morrow finished 5-1 with one win by forfeit. Hoyle has completed 21/46 passes for 426 yards (9.3 per attempt) and four touchdowns with two interceptions, and run 28 times for 580 yards (20.7 per carry) and eight more scores. On defense, he's made 32 total tackles - three for loss with a forced fumble - broken up one pass, and made two interceptions, one of which he returned for a 95-yard touchdown.