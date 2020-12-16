HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2021: Jaden Keller

He may be from out-of-state, but Bristol (Tenn.) Tennessee safety Jaden Keller is as local as it comes in this class. He's officially signed.

Rankings

5.6 three-star. Unranked nationally or at his position. No. 21 senior in Tennessee.

Other suitors

Appalachian State, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Duke, East Tennessee State, Middle Tennessee State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Tulane, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Wake Forest, Western Kentucky

Recruitment story

Keller picked up an early Hokie offer, and had a number of top suitors after him, as well. Splitting the distance between UT and VT (and straddling the border between their states), those were always the two favorites in Keller's mind. However, there were questions at times - particularly with other SEC options on the table - as to who would take him. In the end, he trimmed to seven schools: Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, and Western Kentucky. He wasn't a take for the Vols, and it ultimately came down to whether VT would accept a commitment (or he'd end up at a very solid academic option playing in the SEC in Vanderbilt). The GHokies did, and come Halloween weekend, he was in. Tennessee made another run as its recruiting class started to fall apart, but Keller remained steadfast.

Game breakdown

Keller's game is about one thing, primarily: arriving at the ball-carrier with a large degree of violence. While he also plays receiver and running back for his high school team, the physical nature of his play lends itself very well to tackling in college. He also plays a hybrid-style role on D for his team that will serve him well in preparing for a similar use at the next level. While Keller is a good-not-great athlete for the defensive back position, and on the smaller side (build-wise) for a linebacker, he can develop in each of those regards and fill out well as a hybrid player. He'll have to continue working on his schematic knowledge and his technique at the position, but his mindset is a good fit - and he also has a knack for making plays with and without the ball in his hands.

Film

Statistically speaking

Tennessee High finished 6-5, with one win and two losses by forfeit. In seven games, Keller has 10 tackles, one for loss, 2 QB hurries with a forced fumble, one pass breakup, and two interceptions ( one returned for a 55-yard TD). On special teams, he has two KO returns for 89 yds, one for a TD. Offensively, he has 12 rushes for 142 yds and five TDs, and 13 catches for 255 yds (19.6 per reception) and two scores.