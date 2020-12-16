HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2021: Elijah Howard

The Hokies got their flip on for Signing Day. Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor RB/Ath Elijah Howard went from Vol to Hokie the night before.

Rankings

5.5 three-star. Unranked nationally or at his position. No. 25 senior in Tennessee

Other suitors

Tennessee (former commit), Georgia Tech, Louisville, Mississippi State, Tulane

Recruitment story

Howard made a very early commitment to home-state Tennessee, picking the Vols in June before his junior year. He was solid to the Vols for a very long time, though other programs' efforts to pull him away indicated they thought he would potentially be shaken free down the line. Georgia Tech in particular put a lot of effort into trying to get him on a visit. With Chattanooga splitting the distance between Knoxville and Atlanta, it made sense. However, the coronavirus pandemic seemed to be what UT needed to hold onto his pledge. Unfortunately for the Vols, the collapse of the 2020 season also began to lead to the collapse of the 2021 recruiting class, and Howard put out feelers for a few other programs

Game breakdown

A high school running back and DB who can play either spot in high school, Howard's quick-burst athleticism is the first thing that stands out. He's able to quickly gear up to speed, and rips off big chunks even when there aren't holes in the defense. He's also very laterally agile. He likes to take a wide stance as a potential tackler approaches, give a juke to either side, and head in the other direction after the dude misses. Best of all, he does that without losing much speed. He makes subtle cuts to set up the bigger moves, and that allows him to maintain a downhill direction during his runs. He's not the biggest running back, and that prevents him from being a tackle-breaker (or from making big hits on defense), but as he gets into a college developmental program, that may very well improve in a hurry.

Film

Statistically speaking

Baylor School finished with a 4-4 record. Howard rushed for 1469 yards and 20 touchdowns.