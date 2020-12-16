HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2021: DJ Harvey

Harvey's recruitment mostly came out of the blue. Relationships between Premium Sports LA and Hokies grad assistant Beau Davidson saw a large group of players from the Golden State squeeze a last-minute (or first minute - they came literally at midnight when the contact period began in March) stop in Blacksburg as part of a big tour of East Coast schools.

VT offered a ton of players at that time, but the vast majority had only passing interest in Virginia Tech. Harvey was the exception, drawn in by his relationships and the program's history of putting defensive backs into the NFL.

As Harvey trimmed his list, VT made the cut, despite his parents' inability to take a visit. A non-recruiting trip to campus later in the process (a self-guided tour in the age of emergency Dead Periods) got the parents' approval, and on July 4, Harvey pulled the trigger. Making it back again in the Fall sealed the deal even as other programs came calling, and Harvey plans to enroll early.