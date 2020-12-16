HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2021: Dawain Lofton

#TX2VT lives on. Fort Worth (Texas) North Side slot receiver Dawain Lofton will head to Blacksburg after officially signing.

Rankings

5.5 three-star. Unranked nationally, at his position, or within the state of Texas.

Other suitors

Air Force, Arkansas State, Army, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, East Carolina, Illinois State, Indiana, Kansas, Louisville, Mississippi State, North Texas, Penn State, San Diego State, SMU, TCU, Texas Southern, Tulane, Tulsa, Vanderbilt, Washington State, William & Mary

Recruitment story

Virginia Tech was a relatively early offer for Lofton, but he always felt on the periphery of the staff's radar. However, things were certainly building behind the scenes. With a high school coach who played for Justin Fuente at TCU, the relationships back to VT were stronger than it seemed. Things moved reasonably quickly for Lofton over the Summer. While Mississippi State and Washington State - both slot-centric offenses, not unlike VT - were among his favorites, he picked Virginia Tech in late July. TCU offered in November, and there were some shaky moments for a player who is close with his family. However, the retention of Fuente was enough to solidify Lofton's commitment, and now he's locked-in.

Player breakdown

Lofton plays multiple roles for his high school team, primarily playing wide receiver while also getting some burn as a tailback. That combination isn't a surprise for a slot receiver: it's a position that, by nature, is mostly a pass-catcher, but one whose duties with the ball in his hands often mirrors those of a running back. Lofton does a good job running routes and catching the ball away from his body. In traffic, he likes to jab one foot in the ground, beat the first guy left flailing at that point, and turn upfield. That's all to bury the lede: this is a kid who can run by some people. He won't ever be the fastest guy on the field at the college level (11.48 seconds in the 100-meter dash indicates a guy who is very fast, but not the fastest), but he'll also never be far from it. Even a faster player has to have an angle to catch Lofton, and if he's not given a tough time getting off the line of scrimmage, he'll be able to blaze right by cornerbacks and find openings.

Film

Statistically speaking

North Side is 7-1. Lofton has 19 catches for 469 yards (25.2 per reception) and five touchdowns, 15 rushes for 215 yards (14.3 per carry) and seven more touchdowns, and six kick returns for 303 yards and three touchdowns. He has also completed all four of his passing attempts for 70 yards and three touchdowns, and made one tackle.