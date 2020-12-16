HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2021: Danijel Miletic

Sprechen zie Deutsch? Offensive lineman Danijel Miletic plays his high school ball in Germany, and certainly speaks it. The Croatian was the first letter of intent across the fax machine in Blacksburg this morning.

Rankings

Two-star. Unranked at his position.

Other suitors

East Carolina, UCF

Recruitment story

Miletic's story is an interesting one, but a simple one. Playing his high school ball at a football academy in Germany, there isn't a ton of NCAA scouting for players domestically. In the summer, he headed overseas to take in college football camps as he entered his junior year. While his June 2019 camp tour with BPI Recruiting featured a number of stops (Mercer, Georgia Tech, Clemson, Mercer, Ohio State, Eastern Michigan, and others), none of those programs saw fit to offer. Virginia Tech maintained contact with his trainer, though, and saw enough to justify pulling the trigger. He didn't take long to accept, and has been solid with the Hokies ever since.

Game breakdown

Miletic is a flexible, athletic, and hard-nosed offensive lineman who will have to learn the finer points of the game to have the same levels of success when the opposition has higher-level athletic and technical ability than he's used to seeing from the limited pool in Germany. At around 6-4, he has the arm length and foot quickness to play offensive tackle (and may be forced to by the VT depth chart), although his potential as a finisher on the interior of the line is also high. Pulling across the line to trap or kick defensive linemen should allow him to use his athleticism without having to really adapt his game to handle speed-rushers on the edge as a tackle. It will probably take Miletic a year or two to get physically and mentally ready to take on the levels of competition he'll see at the Power-5 level. If he can turn potential into production, though, he has a bright future in Blacksburg.

Film

Statistically speaking

N/A. Miletic did not have a senior year of high school ball due to the coronavirus pandemic.