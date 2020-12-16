HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2021: Cole Nelson

Virginia Tech is on the hunt for pass rush. Johns Creek (Ga.) defensive end Cole Nelson is one player who can provide just that.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Rankings

5.6 three-star. Unranked nationally or at his position. No. 66 senior in Georgia.

Other suitors

Boston College, Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Eastern Michigan, Georgia Southern, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Liberty, Memphis, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Samford, South Alabama, Syracuse, Troy, Tulane, UAB, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Wake Forest, and Western Kentucky.

Recruitment story

The Hokies identified Nelson relatively early in the process, but he was just one of dozens of potential defensive end recruits under consideration for the class. However, as some of the higher-upside players began to fall by the wayside, the staff headed his recruitment off at the pass, prioritizing Nelson. They bumped him to the top of the board in early July, and their persistence paid off as he began to narrow his own focus, and VT increasingly prominent among his options. By the time he was ready to make the call July 31, nobody was even close to Virginia Tech on his list.

Game breakdown

Nelson is a productive pass-rusher at the high school level who will have to adapt his body or his game to continue that level of production against a higher caliber of competition. He doesn't have elite burst off the snap, but does a good job getting up to speed, and dipping his shoulder to get around an offensive tackle. That allows him to get after the passer with a regularity. When he arrives, he relishes putting a big hit on the quarterback, and the sheer intimidation factor of him bearing down can be an effective deterrent to accurate passing, even if he's unable to make the sack. His size is also not a problem against the run in high school, but again it will be a hindrance when he progresses to a higher level in college. He simply doesn't have the mass at 230 pounds to hold up at the point of attack when the blockers are over 300 pounds.

Film

Statistically speaking

Johns Creek finished 4-5. Nelson had 40 total tackles, six of them for loss with two sacks, and he's also hurried the quarterback four times and broken up one pass. He has caught one pass for 36 yards.