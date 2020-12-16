HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2021: Christian Moss

Better to receive a late offer than never. Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb receiver Christian Moss signs within weeks of his Hokie opportunity.

Moss's recruiting process was profoundly affected by the coronavirus pandemic. A high-potential athlete who never had the chance to prove himself in front of college coaches, he scuttled along in the process with a number of FCS offers.

He put together an impressive year at a power program in Georgia (outshining a three-star member of his own receiving corps, former Hokie commit Tray Curry), and still the major attention never really arrived. Fortunately for him - and for Virginia Tech - the Hokies came through with an offer barely a week ago, and it didn't take Moss long to accept it.

He went from FCS target to Power-5 signee in the course of 10 days.