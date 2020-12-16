HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2021: Christian Moss

Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2021: Christian Moss
Better to receive a late offer than never. Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb receiver Christian Moss signs within weeks of his Hokie opportunity.
Rankings
5.5 three-star. Unranked nationally, at his position, or within Georgia
Other suitors
Bryant, Garnder-Webb, Jacksonville State, Missouri State
Recruitment story
Moss's recruiting process was profoundly affected by the coronavirus pandemic. A high-potential athlete who never had the chance to prove himself in front of college coaches, he scuttled along in the process with a number of FCS offers.
He put together an impressive year at a power program in Georgia (outshining a three-star member of his own receiving corps, former Hokie commit Tray Curry), and still the major attention never really arrived. Fortunately for him - and for Virginia Tech - the Hokies came through with an offer barely a week ago, and it didn't take Moss long to accept it.
He went from FCS target to Power-5 signee in the course of 10 days.
Game breakdown
Moss is a big, smooth outside receiver who has just enough speed to make plays deep (or run away from high school secondaries with the ball in his hands). He has a desire to use his lateral quickness to make plays, and the ability to turn that into yardage.
He'll have to become strong and more physical at the next level, because that speed isn't pure enough to translate into deep-threat ability at the Power-5 level unless he can win some physical battles both at the line of scrimmage and downfield. However, with his leaping ability and body control, it's simply a matter of honing what's already in his wheelhouse.
Film
Statistically speaking
During his senior year, Moss caught 29 passes for 804 yards (27.7 per catch) and eight touchdowns. He also ran twice for 27 yards and two more scores.
