HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2021: Chance Black

Virginia Tech showed early faith in Roebuck (S.C.) Dorman running back Chance Black. And he's now officially a Hokie.

Rankings

5.5 three-star. Unranked nationally or at his position. No. 13 senior in South Carolina

Other suitors

Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, South Carolina

Recruiting story

Virginia Tech was first to offer Black - at a time when high school teammate Jacoby Pinckney was on the verge of committing to the Hokies - and picked VT after Pinckney's freshman year (when Pinckney transferred to Appalachian State). South Carolina and a number of mid-majors were his other suitors when he made the call this Summer. The Gamecocks continued to show interest, and some other major-conference schools kicked the tires. But Black told them all that he was going to be a Hokie no matter what, and he followed through on that.

Game breakdown

While his taller, lean physique makes it tempting to look at his pass-catching skills from the tailback position and project a college future at the receiver position, Black has plenty of upside to explore as a ball-carrier. If he can add the leg mass to have the build of a tailback, the other aspects of the skillset will begin to look more like bonuses to round out his game, rather than the focus of it. Black's one-cut style is a good fit for Virginia Tech's scheme, however, so while he's not going to dance around in the backfield or in the hole, that's not much of an issue. We've seen more players in the past couple years be too prone to trying to find yardage rather than committing and going forward than we have seen the opposite.

Film

Statistically speaking

Dorman finished 5-2. Black had 106 carries for 776 yards (7.3 per carry) and 12 touchdowns. He had eight catches for 170 yards (21.3 per grab) and four touchdowns. He has added a 19-yard kickoff return and one tackle.